Mobile health clinic will return to Richmond Hill this month to provide preventative care

Councilwoman Adrienne Adams and Assemblyman David Weprin teamed up to bring an Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics mobile health clinic to service residents of Richmond Hill, a community heavily hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the community are staying at home to avoid exposure to the virus and many are also avoiding regular health checkups as a result.

“Since the onset of COVID-19, residents have been afraid to leave their homes, even for necessary healthcare appointments,” Adams said. “I am proud to partner with Assemblyman Weprin to bring medical professionals to our district where they are needed. Our community is hurting and I am committed to doing all that I can to help residents get through this time of hardship.”

On May 8, the Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics team performed tests aboard their mobile medical clinic including blood pressure readings, lab work, electrocardiograms, stress tests and even COVID-19 antibody testing while maintaining social distancing. Adams and Weprin will bring the mobile health clinic back to Richi Rich Palace at 110-19 Atlantic Ave. on May 28.

“With people having limited access to healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s wonderful to bring preventative care directly to my constituents,” Weprin said. “I thank Council member Adams and Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics for partnering with me to bring this lifesaving care to Richmond Hill.”

Dr. Perry Frankel, the founder of Advanced Cardiovascular Diagnostics, had an ominous warning about these dangerous times.

“A heart attack kills someone every 42 seconds while coronavirus at its peak caused a death every 17 minutes in New York,” Frankel said. “We want to do our part to make sure people get the care they need to prevent additional emergencies during a major public health crisis. Cardiovascular patients are in a high-risk category for coronavirus so we must keep them out of the hospitals, and the healthcare system just can’t handle the additional pressure of heart attacks that may have been prevented under normal circumstances. We can help solve both of those problems.”