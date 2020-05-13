Jamaica Estates offers best deal on price per square foot: Report

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Confined to the home for months, it’s likely most Queens residents would welcome a little extra space in their houses right about now.

According to a new report from StreetEasy, Queens is one of the best boroughs to get the most space for the lowest price. And some neighborhoods in the borough, including Jamaica Estates, Cambria Heights and Laurelton, offer more upside than other neighborhoods, according to StreetEasy.

In Jamaica Estates, buyers pay $255 per square foot, which is far below the $495 Queens-wide average, the report found. When comparing the suburban neighborhood to some of the more urban centers in Queens, StreetEasy found a buyer could buy five homes in Jamaica Estates for the price of one in Long Island City.

But despite some Queens neighborhoods’ upside, the borough as a whole beats most of the city in the price per square foot race.

The median price per square foot of $495 in 2019 was well below the citywide median of $902, according to the report. Only The Bronx had a less expensive average.

The same is true of the overall median sales price of a home in the borough.

In Queens, homes sold for an average price of $560,000, a price that’s 20 percent less than the city as a whole, according to StreetEasy.

Buyers looking to get the most bang from their buck per square feet should consider looking at homes in Morris Park. In 2019, homes in the Bronx neighborhood sold at $243 per square foot on average, according to StreetEasy.

To read the full report from StreatEasy, click here.