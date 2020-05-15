Comrie brings mobile COVID-19 testing to southeast Queens on Sunday

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

State Senator Leroy Comrie is bringing free COVID-19 diagnostic testing to southeast Queens for essential workers on Sunday.

More than 100 tests will be administered at the Community Worship Center food pantry located at 145-94 176th St. in Springfield Gardens between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

The testing is for Food Pantry Workers. Any tests leftover can be given to other essential workers and the public that fits the NYS and CDC guidance.

“Southeast Queens healthcare providers and faith-based leaders are doing tremendous work on the ground in our neighborhoods by providing diagnostic and healthcare resources to our seniors, essential workers, and others at a time of tremendous need,” Comrie said. “Working collaboratively with the Northeastern Conference of Seventh Day Adventists, MVP Pediatrics has truly risen to the occasion by filling the gaps in testing accessibility.”

Last Sunday, the partnership facilitated the first of its kind Mobile COVID-19 testing initiative to test workers at the Corona SDA Church pantry. The project is categorized as Mobile because it is done with a Medical RV/Bus.

The team and supplies are easily transported to any pantry in the city to test pantry workers and the general public. The majority of the tested workers were over the age of 50.

The COVID-19 diagnostic tests were provided by Quest Labs and Bio Reference. The process went smoothly and was facilitated before and during the pantry hours of operation.

“I hope our city, state, and business community partners will continue to provide the PPE that we need to keep these testing initiatives operational,” Comrie said. “I am proud to continue to support these initiatives and encourage those that can help to assist in our efforts.”