IKEA donates home supplies to Queens’ vulnerable communities

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE

IKEA Retail US and the Queens borough president’s office teamed to provide home supplies to at-risk residents throughout the borough.

The donated supplies included new bedding, towels, batteries and children’s toys, which were distributed Thursday, April 30, by the borough president’s office.

“We recognize the role we can play in helping people during the COVID-19 crisis, and we are proud to support relief efforts in Queens with a donation of much-needed products including bedding and bath linens,” said IKEA area manager Shahab Mollaei.

The efforts are part of a nationwide effort by the Swedish home furnishing company to assist communities that are “most severely” impacted by the pandemic. The initiative is set to give $1.6 million worth of products and supplies to these communities.

Queens received nearly 12,000 products as a result of the donation which were passed along to community based organizations (CBOs) and facilities working with at-risk people in the area with the help of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

CBOs that received donations as a result of IKEA’s generosity included:

100 Suits for 100 Men in Jamaica

Briarwood Family Residence in Briarwood

CORE Services Group Beach House in Arverne

Forestdale, Inc. in Forest Hills

Garden of Hope

Homes for the Homeless in Jamaica

Hour Children in Long Island City

Korean American Family Services Center

LifeWay Network, Inc.

Restful Nights Organization, Inc. in Jamaica

Safe Horizon

Transitional Services for New York, Inc. in Whitestone

Voces Latinas in Jackson Heights

Women for Afghan Women

Womankind

Items in the donations included: