IKEA donates home supplies to Queens’ vulnerable communities

BY BENJAMIN MANDILE
IKEA Retail US and the Queens borough president’s office teamed to provide home supplies to at-risk residents throughout the borough.
The donated supplies included new bedding, towels, batteries and children’s toys, which were distributed Thursday, April 30, by the borough president’s office.
“We recognize the role we can play in helping people during the COVID-19 crisis, and we are proud to support relief efforts in Queens with a donation of much-needed products including bedding and bath linens,” said IKEA area manager Shahab Mollaei.
The efforts are part of a nationwide effort by the Swedish home furnishing company to assist communities that are “most severely” impacted by the pandemic. The initiative is set to give $1.6 million worth of products and supplies to these communities.
Queens received nearly 12,000 products as a result of the donation which were passed along to community based organizations (CBOs) and facilities working with at-risk people in the area with the help of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.
CBOs that received donations as a result of IKEA’s generosity included:
- 100 Suits for 100 Men in Jamaica
- Briarwood Family Residence in Briarwood
- CORE Services Group Beach House in Arverne
- Forestdale, Inc. in Forest Hills
- Garden of Hope
- Homes for the Homeless in Jamaica
- Hour Children in Long Island City
- Korean American Family Services Center
- LifeWay Network, Inc.
- Restful Nights Organization, Inc. in Jamaica
- Safe Horizon
- Transitional Services for New York, Inc. in Whitestone
- Voces Latinas in Jackson Heights
- Women for Afghan Women
- Womankind
Items in the donations included:
- 864 bed spreads (57-58 each)
- 816 bed sheets (54-55 each)
- 1,920 wash cloths (128 each)
- 1,440 hand towels (96 each)
- 864 bath towels (57-58 each)
- 2,560 AAA batteries (170-171 each)
- 1,260 AA batteries (84 each)
- 180 children’s train sets (12 each)
- 1,424 children’s weaving looms (94-95 each)
- 1,425 children’s mixed paint sets (94-95 each)
- 2,160 children’s paint brushes (144 each)
- 444 packages of mixed paper (29-30 each)