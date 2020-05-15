Man breaks into Jamaica dentist’s office, steals cash and a laptop: NYPD

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a in dentist’s office in Jamaica and stole electronics, cash and a checkbook earlier this month.

On Tuesday, May 5, around 2 p.m., an unidentified man broke into the office, located at 87-34 Parsons Blvd., by smashing the rear basement window, according to police.

Once he was inside, the man stole a Dell laptop, a check book and around $400, the NYPD said.

He fled in an unknown direction.

The suspect is described as being approximately 30 years old, and he was last seen wearing a black hoodie sweater with a red and tan stripe across the front, black pants and black shoes, according to the police.

Police recovered video and photos of the man from surveillance video from the location of the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.