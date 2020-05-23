Kid-friendly recipes released from fan-favorite menu items amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY NEW YORK FAMILY

With not being able to visit our favorite restaurants, these food chains are releasing some fan-favorite recipes that you can cook at home. It may not be the same as going out to eat, but it’s pretty close given limited food delivery options.

Maybe you have been craving your Shake Shack or just want to give a well-known recipe a whirl, whatever it is, you can browse through this post of released recipes to recreate some delicious meals and treats for the family!

Recipes Released from Favorite Menu-Items

Shake Shack is an all-time favorite for New Yorkers! They have recently started an Instagram series, Shake Shack at Your Shack, sharing select recipes so that you can give them a go at home.

The ingredients you will need:

American cheese

cheddar cheese

canola oil

white wine vinegar

jalapeño

onion

salt

peppercorns

heavy cream

white wine

Magnolia Bakery has been releasing some crave-worthy treats that you can try at home. Browse through their stories for more recipes for step-by-step directions on how to make these delicious cupcakes.

The ingredients you will need for 24 cupcakes:

Cupcake Ingredients

1 ½ cups self-rising flour

1 ¼ cups cake flour

2 cups granulated sugar

1 cup unsalted butter (at room temperature, cubed)

1 cup whole milk

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

4 large eggs (at room temperature, lightly beaten)

Buttercream

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter at room temperature

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 box (4 cups) powdered sugar

2-3 tablespoons whole milk

If you have ever stayed at the DoubleTree, you know how amazing their chocolate chip cookies are — especially when they greet you with this treat! Luckily, this Hotel has shared its chocolate chip secret with us all. For full directions, take a look at their DoubleTree Chocolate Chip recipe here.

Ingredients you will need for 26 cookies:

½ pound butter, softened (2 sticks)

¾ cup + 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup packed light brown sugar

2 large eggs

1 ¼ teaspoons vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

2 ¼ cups flour

½ cup rolled oats

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

pinch cinnamon

2 ⅔ cups Nestle Tollhouse semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 ¾ cups chopped walnuts

Want to make a savory meal that the family will love? The ingredient list is a bit lengthy but it makes for a tasty meal. To see the whole recipe with instructions, check out the Cheesecake Factory’s Chicken Bellagio recipe.

Ingredients you will need for one serving:

8 ounces spaghettini pasta

1 fluid ounce. canola oil

2 ea. boneless, skinless chicken breasts (3 oz.), pounded approximately 6” wide

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 ounce all-purpose flour

2 fluid ounce egg wash

2 ounces seasoned breadcrumbs

3 fluid ounce parmesan cream sauce

1-½ fluid ounces basil oil

½ fluid ounce chicken broth

1 tablespoon butter

¼ ounce parmesan/romano cheese blend

½ teaspoon parsley, chopped

¾ ounce prosciutto, sliced 1/16”

½ ounce baby arugula

½ teaspoon olive oil

pinch kosher salt

pinch freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon juice, freshly squeezed

¼ ounce parmesan/romano cheese blend

Disney parks may be closed but you can still bring a little bit of Disney’s magic home with these Churro Bites. Make a tasty treat and explore there several other treats on the Disney Park’s Blog. For more instruction on these Churro Bites, check out Disney Parks Churro Bites recipe here.

Ingredients you will need:

1 cup water

8 tablespoons butter

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ teaspoon ground cinnamon, divided

1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour

3 eggs

1 ½ cups vegetable or canola oil

½ cup sugar

Take your brownies to a new level — Pret-style! Pret A Manger recently shared how to make their iconic Brownie Bites, fulfilling all your chocolate cravings. Head to their Twitter page for more recipes!

Ingredients you will need:

2 large eggs

1-½ sticks (3/4 cup) unsalted butter

8 ounces bittersweet chocolate (chopped)

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon granulated sugar

¾ cup light brown sugar (firmly packed)

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

¾ cup plus 1 tablespoon all purpose flour (sifted)

¾ teaspoon sea salt

Make a classic McDonald’s Sausage and Egg McMuffin with just four ingredients. Create the classic or add your spin to this McDonald’s recipe.

Ingredients you will need for one McMuffin:

English muffin

75 grams of sausage meat

2 eggs

American cheese slice

This story first appeared on newyorkfamily.com.