UPDATE: Queens is getting a new multimillion-dollar animal shelter

Photo: Shutterstorck
This will be the largest investment in the animal shelter system since the city began operating them in the 1990s.

Queens will finally receive a full-service animal shelter of its own.

Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement on Tuesday in revealing his executive budget proposal for fiscal year 2017. Queens animal lovers will be happy to hear that the budget sets aside $10 million to build two brand-new animal shelters in Queens and in the Bronx.

This investment also marks the largest contribution in the animal shelter system since the city began operation of the shelters in the 1990s.

“Our animal shelters deliver services to upwards of 35,000 animals. These two new shelters in Queens and in the Bronx – boroughs that combined see more than 14,000 cats and dogs – will increase the city’s bandwidth to ensure that all missing, homeless and abandoned animals within the city receive the care they need. These shelters also will offer direct adoption because we know how much New Yorkers love their pets, especially those in need of a home,” de Blasio said.

The investment will enable the land acquisition and design necessary for two state-of-the-art, full-service shelters.

The city operates three full-service animal shelters located in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island. Queens and the Bronx currently have only animal admissions centers, which in 2014 received 5,834 dogs and 9,238 cats combined.

Full-service animal shelter in Queens will be able to provide medical treatment for relinquished animals, house missing animals and offer direct animal adoptions.

Animal shelters as well as animal admissions centers are operated by a nonprofit Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC), contracted by the de Blasio administration.

“This important funding will go a long way toward helping ACC deliver a level of care and protection that New York City animals both need and deserve,” said Matt Bershadker, president and CEO of the ASPCA. “In particular, this money may finally bring full-service shelters to the Bronx and Queens, dramatically improving the chances for local animals to get adopted and find safe and loving homes. As longtime supporters of ACC and the city’s vulnerable animals, we thank the mayor for including the funding in his executive budget.”

ASPCA spokesperson also noted that the organization granted more than $8.2 million to ACC as well as the Alliance for NYC’s Animals, which is a coalition of more than 150 animal rescue groups and shelters working with ACC to help the city’s homeless pet population. The grant has supported efforts to increase adoptions, provide critical veterinary and wellness services, and offer vital services to pets and people in underserved communities.

Allie Taylor, executive director of NYCLASS, a nonprofit animal advocacy group dedicated to changing New York City’s laws to protect animals, which is currently dedicated to the ban on NYC horse carriages, said, “NYCLASS believes that the greatest city in the world deserves a world-class animal shelter system – with full-service shelters in every borough. With this investment, Mayor de Blasio has stepped forward and honored his commitment not only to help reduce inequality across the city, but also to strengthen our communities for all New Yorkers, two-legged and four-legged.”

Francine Ruh May 06, 2016 / 03:24PM
I don't remember who said there is no no-kill shelters. You are so misinformed. There is a wonderful no-kill Rescue in the Bronx, New Beginning Animal Rescue (NBAR) It is located at 2515 Newbold Avenue, Bronx. NBAR has a facebook page. There is also a Go Fund Me link on our page. Please donate anything you can. Thank You
Christina March 16, 2017 / 09:58AM
Francine, I have been there and they do good work but usually full if you ask to surrender a dog to them. It is very difficult to find a place that is NO Kill. They will say the same thing, they are full and not accepting more dogs.
Chest Rockwell May 04, 2016 / 11:13AM
To those complaining that it will not be a no-kill shelter - do you realize that these city shelters have to take EVERY animal that is surrendered? And since they legally must take in every animal that means there simply isn't enough space for all of them. They don't have the luxury that private no-kill shelters have of picking and choosing which animals will get taken in. Instead of being mad at these "kill" shelters be mad at a society that is often too irresponsible to take care of animal companions.
Christina March 16, 2017 / 09:39AM
The ACC puts dogs on the TO BE DESTROYED list too fast, some go in the shelter very scared and they are labeled 'Rescue Only', they do not stand a chance of making it out. They need time to decompress, but instead they are killed when we know once out of the shelter, they are different dogs. Give them more time to find the right home. And fix the kennel cough problem going on there, they don't because that is their excuse to kill them (they got sick). They can control this virus with the right air ventilation. We have lots of land in this country, never say we have no space.
Margaret Polino April 26, 2016 / 07:24PM
This will probably NOT be a no-kill shelter, which is sickening and shameful!!! When will these self-serving politicians get with the program and realize that no-kill shelters are the wave of the future! They need to put their super PAC and matching fund donations to humane use and supply the funding needed for no-kill shelters!!!
Christina March 16, 2017 / 09:27AM
These two new shelters in Queens and Bronx will euthanize healthy adoptable dogs as they do in the Manhattan, Brooklyn and Staten Island ACC. More dogs will be killed, more tears shed, more Kennel cough going around. Nothing changed.
Holanda Polanco April 27, 2016 / 06:02AM
I agree!
joe April 26, 2016 / 06:32PM
IN THE "IT'S ABOUT F**KING TIME" DEPARTMENT I mean REALLY, REALLY F**KING REALLY that is took this damn long to get an animal shelter in this huge borough. To help pay for this, eliminate all the useless f**king City Council Members in this borough who do S**T. And while you are at it, just eliminate ALL elected officials at ALL levels in Jamaica, they are not even worth doggie do-do. Oh and Borough Hall, shut it down and eliminate all those jobs. No one does anything there anyway, except "we are working on it" and "there are a hundred some languages spoken here". PS: We want it to be a NO KILL SHELTER. https://cleanupjamaicaqueens.wordpress.com/
Michele Alburez April 26, 2016 / 18:53PM
Yes please we want a no kill shelter otherwise we wont think this is good at all. I mean come on honestly
Marjorie Caldon April 26, 2016 / 04:43PM
that is all well and good - 1) IS THIS A NO KILL SHELTER - VERY IMPORTANT FACT 2) $10,000,000 IS A L OT OF MONEY BUT HE IS GING STATEN ISLAND $50,000,000 FOR A INDOOR POOL - NOW TELL ME WHAT IS MORE IMPORTANT - MOST PEOPLE IN STATEN ISALND HAVE THEIR OWN POOL ON THEIR COMPLEXES DO $50MM FOR A POOL AND ONLY $10MM FOR A STATE OF THE ART ANIMAL SHELTER SOMETHING IS MIGHT WRONG
