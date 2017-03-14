Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someone
Mayor de Blasio checks on conditions in Ridgewood in midst of the Blizzard of 2017

Photos via Twitter/@mayorsCAU
Photos via Twitter/@mayorsCAU
Mayor Bill de Blasio visited Ridgewood during the Blizzard of 2017.

During the Blizzard of 2017, Mayor Bill de Blasio was seen making stops across the city, including Ridgewood, surveying the conditions of the storm.

The Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit’s Twitter account was keeping tabs on de Blasio as he visited areas in the Bronx, and as he met with Councilman Antonio Reynoso, checking out what the winter storm dropped on the city. They even had a moment to check out some of the delicious items at Rudy’s Pastry Shop on Seneca Avenue in Ridgewood.

Original forecasts predicted the Blizzard of 2017 would bury Queens, and the rest of New York City, in up to a foot of snow. Instead, the storm gave the five boroughs a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain, allowing the National Weather Service to cancel its blizzard warning. The storm dumped most of the snow across areas north and west of the city.

Prior to the storm, de Blasio canceled classes for all city schools, and the MTA stopped service on all above-ground trains early Tuesday morning. The mayor announced that schools will be open on Wednesday, March 15, and there is no word when full transit service will be back online.

Topics:

Comments:

Join The Discussion



Profile picture
Pedro Valdez Rivera Jr. March 17, 2017 / 01:00PM
Our own personal safety is priceless after everything else, when it comes with dealing with natural disasters.
Reply
