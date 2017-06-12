Bandits beat Glendale robbery victims with household tools & threatened them with a blow torch: cops

A Ridgewood teen and two others from Glendale have been arrested for their alleged roles in robbing two people at a Glendale residence on Thursday, June 8, while armed with an array of household tools, police said.

According to the criminal complaint provided by the Queens District Attorney’s office, Alexander Padilla, 18, along with Anthony Aris and Amanda Dreger — who were also pinched for the alleged robbery — and an unapprehended fourth suspect used a metal shovel, metal pipe and a blow torch to lift the victim’s sneakers and his iPhone 6s, as well as a gold chain and cash from a second victim.

At about 7 p.m. on June 8, police said, Aris invited the victim and the other individual to the Glendale home near 71st Street and Cooper Avenue. Soon after they arrived at the location, Padilla, Dreger, and the unapprehended suspect party showed up with the arsenal of equipment.

As Dreger entered the location, Aris allegedly put the victim in a chokehold, law enforcement agents said. The criminal complaint noted that Dreger allegedly struck the victim repeatedly with the shovel. Then Padilla allegedly pressed the metal pipe into the victim’s chest and removed his iPhone 6s and sneakers.

This incident also caused the victim cuts and bruises to his hands and substantial pain to his chest.

The unapprehended thief allegedly held a lit blow torch to the other individual and removed a gold chain and a sum of cash from that person, the criminal complaint noted.

Padilla has been charged with first- and second-degree robbery for the crime. Dreger and Aris were both charged with two counts of first-degree robbery and one count of second-degree robbery. All three are due back in court on June 23.