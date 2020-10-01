Quantcast
Local nonprofit distributes PPE to Jamaica homeless shelter – QNS.com
Acts of Kindness

Local nonprofit distributes PPE to Jamaica homeless shelter

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo courtesy of The Erudite Ladies of New York

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Jamaica got a visit from a charitable group of women on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Erudite Ladies of New York, a nonprofit comprised of professional women of Nigerian decent, handed out gift bags filled with personal protective equipment to residents of the shelter in an effort to protect them from the spread COVID-19.

Shelter residents are particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the virus. To mitigate the risk, the Erudite Ladies of New York, lead by Dr. Ogechi Nwako, distributed masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other gifts to the shelter residents.

Prior to the PPE distribution, the group said it raised around $4,415, and it plans to distribute supplies to other shelters in New York City.

Photo courtesy of The Erudite Ladies of New York
Photo courtesy of The Erudite Ladies of New York

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York