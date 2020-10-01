Local nonprofit distributes PPE to Jamaica homeless shelter – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Salvation Army Homeless Shelter in Jamaica got a visit from a charitable group of women on Sunday, Sept. 27.

The Erudite Ladies of New York, a nonprofit comprised of professional women of Nigerian decent, handed out gift bags filled with personal protective equipment to residents of the shelter in an effort to protect them from the spread COVID-19.

Shelter residents are particularly vulnerable to contracting and spreading the virus. To mitigate the risk, the Erudite Ladies of New York, lead by Dr. Ogechi Nwako, distributed masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other gifts to the shelter residents.

Prior to the PPE distribution, the group said it raised around $4,415, and it plans to distribute supplies to other shelters in New York City.