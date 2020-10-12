Elmhurst rally includes free meals for community in effort to battle hunger – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY DEAN MOSES AND ROBERT POZARYCKI

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated New York City’s food insecurity problem — and with so many residents lacking proper nutrition, several Queens groups decided to serve a Sunday meal to residents in need.

The “Rally for Food Justice” not only fed individuals from around Elmhurst and Jackson Heights but also called to attention to the growing hunger problem in the country, as well as the new network of community refrigerators popping up on street corners that aim to help give the hungry something good to eat free of charge.

The event brought out scores of residents who received free, vegan meals provided by the organizers outside of Moore Playground, located across the street from Elmhurst Hospital. Residents also received snacks, water, hand sanitizer and masks from a “people’s bodega” set up during the rally.

Volunteers from the rally’s sponsor organizations, including the Queens Liberation Project, Queens DSA Mutual Aid, Housing Justice 4 All, the Astoria Food Pantry and Queens Community Fridges.

As Trasonia Abbott of Queens Liberation put it, the event offered a chance to give back to a community in need. She also highlighted the problem of food waste across America.