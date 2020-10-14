Quantcast
PHOTOS: Kiwanis Club hosts craft fair in Glendale – QNS.com
Arts & Entertainment

PHOTOS: Kiwanis Club hosts craft fair in Glendale

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Photo by Dean Moses

Providing a boost to local crafts people, the Glendale Kiwanis Club hosted a craft fair on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Glendale Community Garden.

Craft makers of all stripes came out the community garden, located at 74-10 88th St., to sell and share their creations with Glendale. Vendors sold jewelry, ornaments, crochet hats, plush toys, clothing, honey, baked goods and more.

Congresswoman Grace Meng and state Senator Joe Addabbo came to the craft fair to show their support to the local entrepreneurs and artists. Both elected officials were gifted with Kiwanis club shirts, as a thank you for their support.

See photos from the fair below.

 

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York