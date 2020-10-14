PHOTOS: Kiwanis Club hosts craft fair in Glendale – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Providing a boost to local crafts people, the Glendale Kiwanis Club hosted a craft fair on Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Glendale Community Garden.

Craft makers of all stripes came out the community garden, located at 74-10 88th St., to sell and share their creations with Glendale. Vendors sold jewelry, ornaments, crochet hats, plush toys, clothing, honey, baked goods and more.

Congresswoman Grace Meng and state Senator Joe Addabbo came to the craft fair to show their support to the local entrepreneurs and artists. Both elected officials were gifted with Kiwanis club shirts, as a thank you for their support.

See photos from the fair below.