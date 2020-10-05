Quantcast
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming SUV in Howard Beach: NYPD – QNS.com
Police & Fire

Motorcyclist dies after crashing into oncoming SUV in Howard Beach: NYPD

AvatarBy
comments
Posted on
Getty Images

A motorcyclist died of his injuries after crashing into another car in Howard Beach early Monday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call regarding the crash at 6:30 a.m. on Oct. 5. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man at the scene with trauma to his head on Cross Bay Boulevard near the entrance ramp to the Belt Parkway.

An investigation found that the victim, who was operating a motorcycle, was driving southbound on Cross Bay Boulevard when he hit an oncoming SUV, operated by a 31-year-old woman, who was going northbound on Cross Bay and making a left turn with the green traffic signal.

The victim was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi, where he was pronounced dead — his identity is being withheld pending family notification. The driver of the SUV was also taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Jacobi for minor injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

This story originally appeared on amny.com

About the Author

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest News

Partner with us to support local news

Learn More

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

Related Articles

More from Around New York