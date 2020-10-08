Spider-Man coming home as filming of new movie set to begin in Astoria – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens’ most famous hero is coming home.

Filming notices posted in Astoria this week slyly suggested that filming for the third installment of the latest Spider-Man franchise from Marvel Studios will begin next week on 31st Avenue and 23rd Street.

Put on hold during the height of the COVID-19 crisis, filming is set to begin in the neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 15, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Shooting will continue on Friday from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Filming under the name “Serenity Now,” a reference to another one of Queens’ native sons, Frank Costanza of Seinfeld, the third Spider-Man movie follows in the tradition of the previous two films.

Spider-Man: Homecoming filmed under the working title “Summer of George,” and Spider-Man: Far From Home began filming under the title of “Fall of George,” both of which were names of Seinfeld episodes. Both the Costanzas and Peter Parker hail from Forest Hills.

The fictional hero’s home at 20 Ingram St., in Forest Hills, is also home to real life coincidence. In 2002, TimesLedger Newspapers reported the home was owned by Andrew and Suzanne Parker, who share a last name with the young hero. But the strange connection didn’t end there. Across the street lived Herbert Osborn and Maxwell Osborne, who share a surname with Spider-Man’s arch enemy, the Green Goblin, also known as Norman Osborn.

Film and television production shut down in New York City in March, as the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold. It resumed in late July.