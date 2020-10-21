Thief impersonates police officer and robs man in Jamaica Hills: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who pretended to be a police officer in order to rob a man in Jamaica Hills earlier this week.

On Sunday, Oct. 4, around 9:30 p.m., a 32-year-old man was walking in front of 176-01 Jamaica Ave., when he was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

The man told the 32-year-old that he was police officer and pushed him against a wall, cops said. The fake cop then reached into the man’s pockets, took his cellphone and cash and then ran off, according to the police.

In all, the impersonator, who is described as being between 20 and 30 years old, made off with $900 worth of the man’s possessions, cops said.

The 32-year-old was uninjured during the incident.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.