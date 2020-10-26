WEBINAR: TAVR, A Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open Heart Surgery – QNS.com

Quantcast
WEBINAR: TAVR, A Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open Heart Surgery

Photo via Getty Images

Register here!

Join Robert M. Minutello, M.D., Weill Cornell Medicine Cardiovascular Specialist at a free webinar on Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m. while he walks you through TAVR, heart valve replacement, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for patients of varied ages.

Patients in Queens now have access to TAVR and other innovative treatments at the very forefront of cardiac care. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, with the expertise and experience of Weill Cornell Medicine cardiovascular specialists, is the only hospital in Queens performing TAVR.

