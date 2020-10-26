WEBINAR: TAVR, A Minimally Invasive Alternative to Open Heart Surgery – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Register here!

Join Robert M. Minutello, M.D., Weill Cornell Medicine Cardiovascular Specialist at a free webinar on Thursday, October 29th at 10 a.m. while he walks you through TAVR, heart valve replacement, a minimally invasive alternative to open-heart surgery for patients of varied ages.

Patients in Queens now have access to TAVR and other innovative treatments at the very forefront of cardiac care. NewYork-Presbyterian Queens, with the expertise and experience of Weill Cornell Medicine cardiovascular specialists, is the only hospital in Queens performing TAVR.

To sign up for free and reserve your place, click here. Space is limited!

Schneps Media offers webinars that address a variety of topics. Learn more about upcoming webinars at www.SchnepsMedia.com/webinars.

Register here!