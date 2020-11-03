City launches planning for greenway connecting parks in eastern Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The city will be seeking public input in its planning study for a Queens Greenway from Flushing Meadows Corona Park to a number of parks in the eastern part of the borough.

The network, known as The Destination Greenways Plan, would provide safer connections between the green spaces for cyclists and pedestrians alike, including Kissena Park, Cunningham Park, Alley Pond Park and Joe Michaels Mile in Bayside.

“One of my first priorities when I became chair of the Committee on Parks and Recreation was to establish a uniform greenway from Flushing Meadows Corona Park, through Flushing and into eastern Queens,” Councilman Peter Koo said. “The Destination Greenways Plan is a great opportunity for our community to get involved in the early stages of planning so that we can begin to outline a master plan and plot a course that will ensure any gaps in the existing greenway network are filled. I encourage all who are interested in seeing a seamless greenway connect our communities to participate in this planning process.”

The city’s Parks Department and Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m. to engage community stakeholders and determine key needs and set priorities for the new park amenities along the route.

“Destination Greenways is going to build on what makes Queens so vibrant, its diversity and unity, by bringing more New Yorkers together safely through spaces like Flushing Meadows Corona Park,” Councilman Francisco Moya said. “Parks create opportunities for safe social connection and physical activities, something that is much needed during this pandemic.”

Registration for the virtual public meeting is required to attend. Participants will receive a link to the meeting after completing the registration process. Those interested in registering can visit here.

“The greenway study is great news for park users here in Queens and across the city,” Councilman Barry Grodenchik said. “I was pleased to work with the mayor and parks commissioner to secure funding for the resurfacing of the Long Island Vanderbilt Motor Parkway, which is part of the greenway. The work on the Vanderbilt has begun and I look forward to the day when it is linked to even more green space across Queens.”

Meanwhile, NYC Parks announced that a request for proposals has been issued for the development, operation and maintenance of a bicycle rental station at David Dinkins Circle at Flushing Meadows Corona Park, with the option for future Queens locations such as Forest Park, Little Bay Park, Alley Pond Park and Highland Park.

“From scenic waterfront parks to destination greenways, Queens is the ideal setting for cyclists to exercise and connect with nature,” NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver said. “We encourage prospective operators to respond to the RFP in order to provide New Yorkers and visitors with more opportunities to explore our parks via bicycle.”

Parks will hold a virtual recommended meeting on Monday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m. for all interested parties considering responding to this RFP. Prospective proposers may join this meeting via WebEx here, or by calling 646-992-2010 or 408-418-9388 using access code 173 397 3351.