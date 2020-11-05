Middle Village man faces multiple charges after pointing assault rifle at detectives: NYPD – QNS.com

Photo courtesy of Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Middle Village man was indicted Thursday after he allegedly pointed an assault rifle at an NYPD detective conducting narcotics surveillance outside the man’s home last month.

Julin Liriano faces a 12-count indictment, which includes charges like criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, New York City’s Special Narcotics Prosecutor Bridget Brennan announced on Thursday.

On Oct. 7, around 6:45. p.m., members of the NYPD were conducting surveillance as part of a narcotics investigation in Middle Village when they saw Liriano outside his home with a bulldog and an assault rifle, according to the charges.

As the detectives drove by in an unmarked car, Lirano appeared to load the gun, place it in front of his body and point it at the car, Brennan said.

The detective stopped the car, got out, said he was a member of law enforcement and told Liriano to put the gun down, the charges state. Instead, Liriano went back inside his home.

A short time later, members of the NYPD’s Emergency Services Unit arrived to the home and disabled surveillance cameras pointing outside the residence. Liriano then exited the home and was taken into custody.

A court authorized search of Lirano’s home and car later revealed a white powdery substance around the toilet and on the ground floor of the home, according to the charges. Officers also found three pounds of marijuana, a loose round of ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

Inside of the car, officers found a hidden compartment holding three loaded guns, around 85 grams of cocaine, handcuffs and ammunition, according to the authorities.

Despite surveillance cameras in his own home showing him outside with the weapon, Liriano’s lawyer said the defendant denied being armed in front of the house the day he was arrested. Surveillance footage also showed Liriano taking three backpacks into his car and putting them into the hidden compartment at the time the police were outside his home, according to the charges.

Liriano faces an unrelated charges for an incident in which he allegedly pointed a gun at a man and his 5-year-old daughter in Queens and stole their bulldog, according to Brennan.

Liriano is currently being held without bail.