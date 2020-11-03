Off-duty officer tackles, apprehends man who tried to sell a gun in Maspeth: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A Woodside man was arrested last week after an off-duty police officer spotted him selling a gun on a street corner in Maspeth.

On Friday, Oct. 30, around 10:50 p.m., Ivan Trdoslavic, 76, was selling a gun on the corner of 74th Street and 52nd Avenue when he was spotted by an off-duty NYPD officer, according to the police.

The officer tackled Trdoslavic to the ground and called officers from the 104th Precinct to the scene, according to the NYPD. The person who was going to buy the gun ran off.

Trdoslavic was charged with criminal sale of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Friday night in #Maspeth, an Off-Duty #NYPD Officer observed a male selling a firearm. Without hesitation, he approached… Posted by NYPD 104th Precinct on Sunday, November 1, 2020

The investigation is ongoing.