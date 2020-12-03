911 operator arrested for assault in Queens: NYPD – QNS.com

An NYPD 911 operator was arrested in Queens earlier this week after she allegedly assaulted two of her relatives, the authorities announced on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Dec. 2, around 5:20 p.m., police arrested Tasleea Jabo, 28, within the confines of the 106th Precicnt, and charged her with two counts of assault, according to the NYPD.
Jabo, who has served as a police communications technician since 2013, allegedly smashed a bowl onto a table, causing it to break and hit a 58-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman, both of whom are related to Jabo, cops said.
Jabo was suspended from the NYPD without pay upon her arrest.
The investigation is ongoing.