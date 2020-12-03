911 operator arrested for assault in Queens: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

An NYPD 911 operator was arrested in Queens earlier this week after she allegedly assaulted two of her relatives, the authorities announced on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Dec. 2, around 5:20 p.m., police arrested Tasleea Jabo, 28, within the confines of the 106th Precicnt, and charged her with two counts of assault, according to the NYPD.

Jabo, who has served as a police communications technician since 2013, allegedly smashed a bowl onto a table, causing it to break and hit a 58-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman, both of whom are related to Jabo, cops said.

Jabo was suspended from the NYPD without pay upon her arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.