Best of the Boro holiday shopping guide 2020 – QNS.com

You voted, and they won! Here is your Best of the Boro holiday shopping guide.

BEST BOOK STORE

Kew & Willow Books

Quench your curiosity and let your imagination soar at Queens’ favorite book store. Kew & Willow Books is a crowdfunded and women-owned book shop located in the heart of Kew Gardens, carrying both the latest titles and classic reads. Whether you’re searching for new cooking recipes, learning a new language, studying for your biology exam or getting lost in the newest novel from your favorite author, you’ll find the perfect publication in the store’s colorful, book cover-decorated isles. At Kew and Willow Books, reading is not a solo endeavor; the shop features book discussions and conversations with authors throughout the year to enhance your literary journey. Browse the shelves or shop online and set your inner bookworm free. 81-63 Lefferts Blvd, Kew Gardens (718) 441-0009 – kewandwillow.com

BEST JEWELRY STORE

Gemelli Jewelers

For over twenty years, Gemelli Jewelers has adorned thousands of customers with the most sought out gems and jewels on the market. Its founders have more than 30 years combined experience in the jewelry industry, and their goal is to open the world of fine jewelry to everyone — whether it be a gift for that special someone or a well-deserved treat for yourself. Diamonds, pearls, sterling silver and gold: you’ll find all your favorite stones and metals here, encrusted in pieces like gorgeous earrings and necklaces as well as dazzling bracelets and rings. For those who can’t make it into the shop, Gemelli Jewelers offers clients fast and easy access to products 24/7 on its website. Shine bright with the best jewelers in the boro! 66-10 Fresh Pond Rd, Ridgewood (718) 628-9767 – gemellijewelers.com

BEST FURNITURE STORE

Maxwell Furniture Co.

From the dining room to the bedroom, M. T. Maxwell Furniture offers furniture sets that make customers never want to leave home. M.T. Maxwell uses the finest materials to create furniture that is timeless, affordable and completely handcrafted. The made-to-order retailer employs tried and true craftsmanship methods passed down from one generation to another, producing a signature line with a fusion of past and present. Its products include everything from beds and dressers to cabinets, desks and dining tables. It even offers an exciting line of pinball-themed furniture! Drawing on the experience of highly-talented artisans and craftsmen, this furniture maker is dedicated to helping every client create the home of their dreams. 64-10 Roosevelt Ave, Woodside (718) 651-3586 – maxwellfurniture.com

BEST TOY STORE

Lunar Toy Store

Anime and Manga enthusiasts will surely be delighted when they visit the boro’s top toy store, in person or with just a few clicks. Lunar Toy Store is a retailer that offers all of your favorite Japanese toys and figures at the most reasonable prices. From Tamashi Nations to Transformers, it carries a library of figurines that will impress even the most devout collectors. The shop lets customers pre-order toys before they are available, so you can lay claim to that Pokemon or Dragonball figurine you can’t wait to get your hands on. You’re sure to find something new to add to your collection with every visit, so clear your shelves and start shopping! 199-13 32nd Ave, Bayside – lunartoystore.com