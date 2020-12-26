Cops seek man who groped teen at Jamaica bus stop – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is searching for a man who grabbed the buttocks of a teenage girl in Jamaica earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, around 3 p.m., a 17-year-old girl was waiting at the Q113 bus stop at Archer Avenue and 160th Street when an unidentified man approached her from behind, according to the NYPD.

The man grabbed her buttocks and then spit in her face, cops said. He then ran off in an unknown direction.

Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspect near the location of the incident

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.