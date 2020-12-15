Free Synagogue of Flushing lights menorah to celebrate Hanukkah – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

BY GABRIELE HOLTERMANN

A small group of community members representing different faiths came together to celebrate the second night of Hanukkah and light the second candle of the menorah of the Free Synagogue of Flushing, on Friday, Dec. 11.

Rabbi Jeffrey Gale, spiritual leader of the Free Synagogue, led the menorah lighting ceremony, while the synagogue’s executive director Alan J. Brava sang two traditional Hanukkah hymns. John Choe of the Religious Society of Friends and board member of the Flushing Interfaith Council had the honor of lighting the second candle.

Choe, who also is a candidate for New York City Council, was happy to join Rabbi Gale and the congregation to celebrate Hanukkah. He dedicated the ceremony to serving the community and making sure that those suffering had the support to lift themselves up. He gave a special dedication to his friend and mentor, Justine Eisenberg, who died of COVID-19 at the age of 103.

“This Hanukkah, I’m going to be dedicating my life to be serving people like Justine did, who allowed us to do what we can do today,” Choe said.

The Free Synagogue of Flushing was established 103 years ago and welcomes people regardless of their ethnicity, faith or sexuality.