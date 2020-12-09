Man steals approximately $2,000 in cash from building in Long Island City: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The NYPD is looking for a man who stole around $2,000 in cash from a commercial building in Long Island City last month.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, around 6 a.m., the unidentified man walked into 43-17 Queens St., through an unlocked door, according to the NYPD. Once inside, the man took approximately $2,000 and then fled on foot, westbound on Queens Street, cops said.

As part of their investigation, police recovered surveillance video of the suspect from the time of the robbery.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.