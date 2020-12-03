Queens DA partners with NYPD for gun buyback event in western Queens – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and the NYPD will host a gun buyback event in western Queens on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Our Lady of Carmel Church.

Participants will receive gift cards as a reward from $25 up to $200 for firearms surrendered at the event, which is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mount Carmel Institute Building, located at 23-20 Newtown Ave. in Astoria.

All transactions are anonymous, no questions asked. Everyone is welcome to turn in an operable firearm, however, guns from dealers and active and retired law enforcement will not be accepted.

Participants are encouraged to bring unloaded weapons in paper or plastic bags or shoe boxes when brought to the church. If transported by car, the gun must be in the trunk of the vehicle.

Katz hosted previously hosted buyback events in southeast Queens in August that removed dozens of weapons off the streets, part of her campaign promise to fight gun violence in Queens.

“This summer we have seen a horrible spike in shootings. This increase in gun violence is unacceptable, but we can do something about it,” Katz said prior to the southeast Queens buyback events. “We cannot prosecute our way out of this. We need everyone working together, my office, law enforcement, our faith leaders and everyone in the community to stop the violence. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to get as many guns as possible off the streets of Queens County and make our community safe for everyone. We are all partners in this mission.”