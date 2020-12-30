Random attacker punches elderly man in Long Island City: NYPD – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

A random assault in Long Island City sent an elderly man to the hospital with a broken wrist earlier this month, police announced on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

On Saturday, Dec. 12, around 7:15 p.m., a 74-year-old man was standing on the corner of 12th Street and 40th Avenue when he was approached by an unidentified man, according to the NYPD.

Unprompted, the man punched the 74-year-old in the face, knocking him to the ground, cops said.

The 74-year-old made his way to NYC Health + Hospitals/Mt. Sinai to be treated for a broken right wrist and a cut to his lip, the NYPD said.

Police describe the assailant as being in 30s, standing around 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark hoodie sweater, a brown jacket, brown pants, dark sneakers, a Red Sox hat and facial hair.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.