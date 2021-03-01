Cuomo refers sexual misconduct investigation to state attorney general – QNS.com

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Governor Andrew Cuomo has referred the investigation into his own conduct to state Attorney General Letitia James after two women have come forward with sexual harassment allegations in the past week.

The call for an independent investigation has picked up steam after Lindsey Boylan, former Chief of Staff for Empire State Development, and former aide Charlotte Bennett told their stories about alleged indecent proposals and pointed questions of a sexual nature in their interactions with Cuomo.

Mayor Bill de Blasio weighed in Sunday morning following the revelation that former Aide Charlotte Bennett may have experienced similar inappropriate behavior from the governor who rose to nationwide relevance throughout the pandemic, only to meet with a multi-front battle against scandal.

“New Yorkers have seen detailed, documented accounts of sexual harassment, multiple instances of intimidation, and the admitted withholding of information on the deaths of over 15,000 people. Questions of this magnitude cannot hang over the heads of New Yorkers as we fight off a pandemic and economic crisis. It’s clear what must now take place,” de Blasio said.

In the first statement Cuomo has made regarding the matter, along with offering no personal Q&A with reporters in about a week, he said late Sunday that perhaps he reads the room wrong when he is being “playful.”