Holliswood Center residents create powerful display of artwork for Black History Month – QNS.com
Holliswood Center residents create powerful display of artwork for Black History Month

Holliswood Center's Pablo Davila displays a painting of Dr.Martin Luther King that hangs in the facility's main hallway. (Courtesy of Holliswood Center)

Eight residents of the Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Jamaica created a 16-panel colorful and powerful display of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for Black History Month in February. Named “Pieces of a Dream,” the artwork was revealed on Feb. 26 and hung in the main hallway of the facility on Woodhull Avenue.

“There have been many photos and paintings of Dr. King but nothing like this,” Holliswood Center Recreation Director Pablo Davila said. “The bottom right panel shows the sea signifying Dr. King’s dream lives on forever.”

In addition to resident artist Fitzgerald Garland, the other creative artists living in Holliswood Center who worked on the artwork include Anthony Pagano, Brenda Pugh, Eileen Clifford, Raymond Johnson,Marie Etienne,Nelson Raymond and Asya Komisarchik.

The Holliswood Center is a 314 unit nursing facility. It is located near several houses of worship, retail stores, healthcare facilities, and other local amenities. The facility is located only 0.57 miles from Holliswood Hospital.

There are many pharmacies within a mile of the community. There are also numerous churches within four miles, including St. Gabriel’s Anglican Church, Hollis Presbyterian Church, Perelmuter M, and St Gerard Magella Catholic Church.

