Holliswood Center residents create powerful display of artwork for Black History Month – QNS.com

Eight residents of the Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Jamaica created a 16-panel colorful and powerful display of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. for Black History Month in February. Named “Pieces of a Dream,” the artwork was revealed on Feb. 26 and hung in the main hallway of the facility on Woodhull Avenue.

“There have been many photos and paintings of Dr. King but nothing like this,” Holliswood Center Recreation Director Pablo Davila said. “The bottom right panel shows the sea signifying Dr. King’s dream lives on forever.”

In addition to resident artist Fitzgerald Garland, the other creative artists living in Holliswood Center who worked on the artwork include Anthony Pagano, Brenda Pugh, Eileen Clifford, Raymond Johnson,Marie Etienne,Nelson Raymond and Asya Komisarchik.

