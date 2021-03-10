Police find woman's body inside trunk of abandoned car in South Ozone Park – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Authorities discovered a woman’s body inside the trunk of a car parked in South Ozone Park Wednesday morning.

The woman, believed to be 26-year-old Destini Smothers, was found inside a black Toyota Camry, parked outside of 149-57 Lefferts Blvd., around 9:51 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10.

A tow truck operator discovered the body after they had come to move the abandoned car, which didn’t have any license plates, according to the NYPD.

Officers from the 106th Precinct cordoned off the residential block as the investigation began.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz arrived at the crime scene around mid-day on Wednesday.

Smothers, who was from Troy, New York, went missing in November 2020. She was last seen at Bowlero, a bowling alley in Woodside, according to the NYPD.

Several of Smothers’ family members and friends arrived at an NYPD press conference on the case at 1:30 p.m., on Wednesday.

The investigation is ongoing.

Additional reporting by Lloyd Mitchell.

This story was updated at 2:50 p.m., on Wednesday, March 10, 2021.