Queens Museum announced as finalist for national museum and library award – QNS.com

The Queens Museum in Corona has been named as a finalist for the 2021 Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) National Medal.

The museum is one of 30 finalists selected for the award, and one of three institutions in New York City to have been chosen.

The Queens Museum is known for presenting contemporary art, events of hyperlocal and international impact and educational programs reflecting the diversity of Queens and New York City. The museum displays work from local and global artists, as well as emerging artists, that exemplify contemporary social issues and history. The Corona institution engages in initiatives ranging from multilingual outreach and educational opportunities for school children, teens, families, seniors, individuals with disabilities and immigrants.

IMLS is the number one source of federal support for libraries and museums across the nation.

“We are grateful to be able to bring together and support one of the hardest hit neighborhoods in New York City during the pandemic,” said Sally Tallant, the president and executive director of Queens Museum. “Our staff and community partners have been working to ensure that our community has access to exhibitions, educational programs and, together with La Jornada, we have been proud to host a cultural food pantry, which has distributed food and art materials to over 20,000 families since last June.”

The National Medal given by the IMLS is the nation’s highest honor given to museums and libraries. The award honors institutions that demonstrate excellence in service and have a significant impact on their communities.

“The revival and reinstitution of the National Medals by IMLS is another signal of recovery and renewal in the nation’s very challenging—but very hopeful—times,” said IMLS Director Crosby Kemper. “We are celebrating not only the ongoing excellence of the best of our museums and libraries, but their extraordinary efforts through the pandemic, the recession, the racial justice protests, and national divisions to serve, heal, and bring together our communities. Congratulations to all 30 finalists.”

Through the months of March and April, IMLS will use the Share Your Story social media campaign to showcase these institutions’ community work. The winners of the medal will be announced in late spring and honored during a virtual ceremony this summer.

“The IMLS has been a steadfast supporter of access and community based programming at the Queens Museum,” Tallant said. “We are honored to be a finalist for the 2021 IMLS National Medal for Museum and Library Service, and to be part of a community of institutions who are also doing great things to uplift their neighborhoods at this time.”

IMLS encourages members of the community to share stories, memories, pictures and videos on social media as part of the Share Your Story campaign, using the #IMLSmedals hashtag, and engage with IMLS on Facebook and Twitter. For more information, visit the IMLS website.