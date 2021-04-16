Bayside man arrested after giving away license during Long Island robbery – QNS.com

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Unwittingly nominating himself for the “worst burglar of the year” award, a Bayside man was arrested Friday by Long Island police after he handed his driver’s license to a couple as he robbed them at a motel in Manhasset.

Michael Lee, 29, was charged with burglary and criminal possession of a controlled substance for allegedly robbing a couple inside the Travelodge, located at 1177 Northern Blvd., in Manhasset on Friday, April 16, according to the authorities.

Police say Lee snuck in through the window of a room being rented out by a 33-year-old woman and her 44-year-old boyfriend around 3 a.m. before the woman woke up and called out to her boyfriend, who demanded Lee explain why he was in the room.

Not getting an explanation, the boyfriend asked Lee for identification, cops said. Lee handed over his license and then ran out of the room, according to the police.

The woman later noticed that her money was missing and called the police. The cops found Lee around two hours later and cuffed him without incident.

No injuries were reported as a result of the robbery.