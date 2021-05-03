Cops seek shooter behind fatal gunplay in South Ozone Park

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in South Ozone Park last week.

On Wednesday, April 28, around 11:40 p.m., police received a call about a double shooting in front of 134-09 Rockaway Blvd., according to the authorities.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back. The man was rushed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition, police said.

While at the scene, authorities were told that a second person, Kajawn Howard, had been shot in his stomach and taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means, cops said.

Howard, who lived in South Ozone Park, died in the hospital the next day.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.