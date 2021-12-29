Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

A new testing site just opened at York College in Jamaica, amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in New York City.

On Wednesday, Dec. 29 Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the college’s performing arts center would serve as one of 13 new testings sites in areas of “high need” in New York City, Long Island, Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Mohwak Valley and Southern Tier Regions.

The York College testing site is located at 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard and is open Monday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The site will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”

York College previously served as a vaccination hub in February for Queens residents only.

On Monday, Dec. 27 it was reported that New York State had a 20% COVID-19 positivity rate, while New York City had an average 12.56% positivity rate over the last 28 days.

The state said that there are plans to create more COVID testing sites and information will be available soon.

To make an appointment, visit appointments.bioreference.com/nystatecovidtesting.

To find additional sites near you, visit www.coronavirus.health.ny.gov/find-test-site-near-you.