Man forces young woman to exit Main Street subway station before exposing himself to her in Flushing building: NYPD

Police from the 109th Precinct in Flushing are looking for the man who forcefully removed a young woman from a subway station in Flushing and exposed himself to her in a nearby building.

Authorities say the young woman was inside the Main Street subway station around 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, April 21, when the suspect approached her from behind, grabbed her by the arm, and forced her to walk upstairs and exit the station. He then forced the 22-year-old victim down Main Street toward Kissena Boulevard and forced her into the lobby of 41-25 Kissena Blvd., an eight-story apartment building across from the Queens Public Library’s Flushing branch.

Once inside the building, the suspect forcibly restrained the young woman and exposed himself, police said. The victim put up a fight and was able to break free and escape the building’s lobby to report the harrowing ordeal to the NYPD.

The victim was not injured and refused medical attention at the scene while the suspect fled in an unknown direction, police said.

The NYPD released video surveillance images of the suspect, who is described as having a medium build, a dark complexion, long black hair, brown eyes and facial hair.

The suspect is believed to be around 30 years old, around 5’7” tall, weighing 160 pounds. The assailant was last seen wearing a blue baseball cap, dark-colored pants, black shoes, a white face mask, a dark-colored T-shirt with an Aeropostale New York logo across the chest, dark-colored pants and black shoes, and he was carrying a white bag.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of the suspects is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at nypdcrimestoppers.com, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.