Man critically injured after being struck by U-Haul truck driver in Long Island City hit-and-run: NYPD

U-Haul driver sought
A man was struck by the driver of a U-Haul truck on Borden Avenue in Long Island City Wednesday, Dec. 21. (Photo by Lloyd Mitchell)

A man was critically injured in a hit-and-run collision on Borden Avenue in Long Island City Wednesday night, according to authorities.

The man, in his 60s, was struck by the driver of a U-Haul truck near the intersection of Borden Avenue and 21st Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 21, police said. The driver sped away from the scene.

EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to Bellevue Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

An NYPD spokeswoman could not say if the victim in the crash was living at the Borden Avenue Veterans Residence near the intersection.

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are still looking for the U-Haul driver.

The investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.

