Man stabbed to death, another wounded, after argument turns violent in South Ozone Park: NYPD

A man was fatally stabbed and another man was wounded in broad daylight after an argument escalated into violence in South Ozone Park Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Police from the 106th Precinct in Ozone Park responded to a 911 call of two men assaulted on Lefferts Boulevard near Rockaway Boulevard just before 3 p.m. Upon their arrival, officers found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his chest and a second 20-year-old man who had been stabbed in the right leg, police said.

MS responded to the crime scene and rushed the two victims to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the man repeatedly stabbed in the chest was pronounced dead, police said. The second victim was listed in stable condition and is expected to survive, according to authorities.

A preliminary investigation determined that the two men were engaged in a dispute with a group of teenagers that turned violent. Three teens were taken to the 106th Precinct for questioning as persons of interest, but they were later released, according to the NYPD.

The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification. There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.