Vandal sought for damaging to MTA security cameras inside Jamaica subway station: NYPD

Police from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows and Transit District 20 are on the lookout for an unknown individual who allegedly vandalized two MTA surveillance cameras at the Parsons Boulevard subway station last month.

The incident occurred during the morning rush on Tuesday, Nov. 22, when the vandal “intentionally damaged” two security cameras belonging to the MTA at around 7:03 a.m. inside the F train subway station at Parsons Boulevard and Hillside Avenue in Jamaica, according to authorities.

The vandal fled the station in an unknown direction. A reward if up to $3,500 is being offered for information.

The NYPD on Dec. 5 released a video that shows the suspect emerging from an E train that serves the station during rush hours.

The individual has a medium complexion, blonde hair and hoop earrings and was last seen wearing a dark winter jacket with a fur-lined hood and ripped blue jeans, clutching a black and white shopping bag, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.