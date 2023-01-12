Suspect wanted in connection with three rapes busted near his home in Jackson Heights: NYPD

An alleged serial rapist from Jackson Heights was arrested during the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, near Gorman Playground, one block from his home on 85th Street.

Andres Portilla, 28, was taken into custody just after 6:30 a.m. by members of the NYPD Detective Bureau’s Special Victims Unit at the northeast corner of 25th Avenue and 83rd Street and charged him in connection with three rapes in three different police precincts beginning in September, when he allegedly raped a 15-year-old girl in the vicinity of 85th Street and 31st Avenue just a half block away from his apartment building, according to the NYPD.

Portilla allegedly struck again on Friday, Dec. 16, in the 112th Precinct at 4:30 p.m., when he attacked another 15-year-old girl in the vicinity of Yellowstone Boulevard and 62nd Avenue in Forest Hills, police said. The victim was allegedly raped two blocks west of Flushing Meadows Corona Park.

Portilla most recently struck just after midnight on New Year’s Day at Queens Plaza South and 27th Street in Long Island City, within the confines of the 108th Precinct. Portilla allegedly raped a 21-year-old woman in that attack.

One of the victims described Portilla’s car to detectives and after a video canvas of his neighborhood, they spotted Portilla in the vehicle at 25th Avenue and 83rd Street and they moved in to make the arrest, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Portilla has been charged with rape, assault, grand larceny, kidnapping, sexual abuse, criminal sex act, aggravated sexual abuse, unlawful imprisonment and other crimes, according to the NYPD.