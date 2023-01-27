Springfield Gardens man charged in fatal shooting at Ozone Park auto repair shop: NYPD

A Springfield Gardens man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and other crimes in connection to a fatal shooting at an Ozone Park auto repair shop in June. Homicide detectives from the 106th Precinct cuffed Richard Dixon, 32, of 141st Ave. for allegedly opening fire with a rifle in the parking lot killing one and wounding two others, according to the authorities.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Sunday, June 19, when police from the 106th Precinct responded to a 911 call of multiple people shot at 135-26 Cross Bay Blvd. Officers found a 38-year-old Brooklyn man with a gunshot wound to the torso. EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed Raymond Francis of Union Street in Brownsville to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Further investigation determined that two other men were shot during the incident. A 38-year-old man was shot in the face and was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center by private means in stable condition and a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times in the right leg and he was transported to Kings County Hospital by private means in stable condition, police said.

He was later identified as Dwayne Whyte, 28, of Bridgeport, Connecticut, when he was arrested the following day and charged with attempted murder, attempted assault and criminal possession of a firearm. Whyte allegedly opened fire with a handgun targeting Dixon at the start of the gunfight. An NYPD spokesman could not provide a motive for the deadly shooting but did confirm that Dixon was arrested on Thursday on a warrant issued by Queens Supreme Court and booked at the 106th Precinct on charges of murder, attempted murder, assault, and criminal possession of a weapon and his arraignment is pending.