Gunman who fired shots at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City remains at large: NYPD

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria and PSA 9 are continuing their search for a gunman who allegedly opened fire at the Ravenswood Houses in Long Island City last month.

The incident occurred during the early morning hours of Wednesday, Jan. 18, when officers responded to a 911 call and a ShotSpotter activation for multiple shots fired at 21-25 35 Ave. at the Ravenswood Houses NYCHA complex just after 2 a.m., according to authorities.

The gunman was captured on surveillance cameras walking to the rooftop at the location just prior to the gunfire.

The NYPD released an image of the alleged gunman on Feb. 4.

The alleged gunman has a dark complexion and a bald head and was last seen wearing a long, yellow shirt and black and white flannel pants. He was also carrying a black object in his right hand.

The gunman remains at large, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.