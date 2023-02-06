Quantcast
New Jersey man sought in subway hammer attack in Woodside last week: NYPD

hammer
Cops are looking for this New Jersey man who allegedly attacked a subway rider in Woodside before trashing a store on Broadway last week. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

The NYPD on Monday, Feb. 6, identified the hammer-wielding maniac who went on a rampage in Woodside last week. Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for Blake Sizer, 31, of Coleman Drive in Clayton, New Jersey, in connection to two incidents that occurred on the morning of Wednesday, Feb. 1.

Investigators say that Sizer approached a 65-year-old man standing on the southbound platform of the Northern Boulevard M/R subway station at around 3:30 a.m. and grabbed his eyeglasses, causing scratches to the victim’s face. Sizer also allegedly pulled out a hammer from his jacket pocket and swung it at the victim, striking him on the left shoulder before running off in an unknown direction, police said. The victim suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention at the crime scene.

Nearly two hours later, police reported that Sizer entered the Peace & Plants shop at 53-17 Broadway and went berserk, threatening store employees and throwing merchandise. Sizer then grabbed a tip jar and fled in an unknown direction. There were no reported injuries at the store.

The NYPD released new surveillance images of Sizer and the security camera footage showing him clutching the hammer in his right hand on the platform. He is described as having a dark complexion, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bright yellow jacket, a red scarf with gold symbols, blue jeans and dark-colored boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.

