Nine firefighters injured battling five-alarm fire in Woodside that left 18 people displaced from their homes: FDNY

A total of 50 units consisting of 200 EMS and fire personnel battled a five-alarm fire in Woodside late Tuesday night that spread to four buildings and displaced 18 people from their homes, according to the FDNY.

FDNY received a call about the fire at a private residence at 37-18 59th St. in Woodside at approximately 9:45 p.m. on March 7. Fifty units responded to the scene to find heavy fire showing from an attached wood frame. A second alarm was quickly transmitted due to the heavy fire conditions caused by high winds, which contributed to the spread of the blaze, according to FDNY Chief of Department John Hodgens.

Hodgens said the fire eventually extended to three other buildings, each of which have extensive damage.

A mayday was declared at the fire by a member and all companies were evacuated for an emergency headcount. When all members were accounted for, FDNY personnel used two tower ladders and eight hose-lines to place the fire under control by 12:15 a.m. Thursday morning.

A total of nine firefighters received non-life-threatening injuries and were transported to Cornell Hospital for treatment.

According to Hodgens, there were no civilians injured as a result of the fire. However, 18 people were displaced from the four homes for the night.

“They’re with Red Cross now,” Hodgens said at the scene. “We have some going to shelters, but they’re working with Red Cross to find shelter for the night.”

Hodgens said that the buildings were “pretty badly damaged” and that the Department of Buildings would examine them on Wednesday.

Hodgens said the cause of the fire is under investigation by the FDNY’s fire marshal office.

Photos posted by Assemblyman Steven Raga in the aftermath of the fire shows all the windows in the buildings smashed and several fire trucks at the scene.

Raga, who represents the neighborhood, thanked all of the emergency personal who responded to the fire.

“Thank you to all the first responders and emergency personnel from the FDNY, the 108th Precinct, the NYCEM and the Red Cross for the rapid response and ensuring safety in our community of Woodside,” Raga wrote on Twitter.