Victoria’s Secrets: The dangers of drunk driving

The Mets, at Citi Field, paid tribute to these darling 14-year-old boys who were killed by a drunk driver.

Jerry Seinfeld, at his sold out performance at his “residency” at Manhattan’s Beacon Theatre, was delivering side-splitting laughter and for my family, it was the best “medicine” after a traumatic week. We desperately needed to laugh.

It was the saddest of days when news came that two beautiful 14-year-old boys Drew Hassenbein and Ethan Falkowitz were killed in a car crash when a drunk driver going the wrong way smashed into their Alfa Romeo (being driven by one of their tennis friends) in Jericho, according to authorities.

My grandkids were dear friends with the boys, having both gone to camp and school with them. They were devastated, and I feel for the families who lost their children — both were wonderful, kind and caring kids and supremely talented tennis players who were coming home from a celebration of their victories when the accident happened.

Sadly drunk driving is not the hot button issue it was when MADD was created to focus on the reckless people who drink and drive. Yes, numbers are down regarding deaths caused by drunk driving compared to years past and that can be attributed to “smart” people who elect to take a car service when they drink.

But the time is now to again put the spotlight on the problem. We need to be reminded of the dangers of drunk driving and the pain and loss created as a result. We need to punish those who stole lives with their recklessness.

When my daughters told me of the arraignment of the “killer” drunk driver, I went to support the family and send a message to the DA and the judge.

It moved me to tears to see people of all ages wrapping around the square block standing and waiting, showing the courts the power of their presence.

The drunken driver was held without bail, but will return to court in a week. No punishment will bring back these beautiful boys, but a message must go out of severe punishment, indicating that drunk driving will not be tolerated.

Hopefully every family is talking to each other about the dangers of drinking and driving.

The Alfa Romeo that the boys were in was crushed as a result of the incident. The need for safer cars is critical, too.

May the family take courage and solace in their sadness that the community loved their children and are reaching out to show them support.

Perhaps the community can be the wind beneath the wings of the devastated families to survive the pain of their loss.