Bayswater motorist arrested nearly a year after fatal collision with two motorcyclists in Edgemere: NYPD

Police arrested a Bayswater man in connection to a fatal collision in Edgemere that killed a Virginia motorcyclist and injured another nearly a year ago.

A Bayswater man turned himself in at the 101st Precinct in Far Rockaway on June 22 and was booked for driving without a license nearly a year after he was involved in a fatal crash in Edgemere.

The collision occurred in broad daylight on the afternoon of July 17, 2022.

Authorities say that Mark Graham, of Beach Channel Drive, was behind the wheel of a 2014 Nissan Altima traveling northbound on Beach 45th Street and crossing the intersection of Beach Channel Drive when two motorcycles — a 2020 Suzuki driven by a 38-year-old man and a 2002 Honda with a 33-year-old man aboard — were traveling westbound on Beach Channel Drive when they crashed into the Altima.

Police from the 101st Precinct responded to a 911 call of a motor vehicle collision and found Wade Jamar Jenkins, 38, of Richmond, Virginia, lying on the roadway and pronounced him dead at the scene, according to the NYPD. EMS responded to the scene and transported the 33-year-old man to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

Graham remained at the scene, but an investigation by the NYPD Highway Collision Investigation Squad determined that he was driving the Altima without a license.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.