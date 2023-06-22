Elderly man found dead inside of his Fresh Meadows home: NYPD

An 80-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the back of his head in his Fresh Meadows residence on Wednesday, June 21.

An 80-year-old man was found dead with trauma to the back of his head in his Fresh Meadows residence on Wednesday night and investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

Offices from the 107th Precinct in Fresh Meadows responded to a 911 call of a wellness check at a 197th Street residence just after 7 p.m. on June 21. Upon their arrival, officers found the 80-year-old man unconscious with trauma to the back of his head. A police spokesperson could not confirm where in the residence the man was found, nor if he lived there alone or with others.

EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene. Police are withholding the man’s name pending family notification.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the cause of death.

Law enforcement sources told QNS that there is no criminality suspected at this time, but it remains a possibility. A police spokesperson said that the victim may have fallen and hit his head, or something else may have happened.

The investigation remains ongoing.