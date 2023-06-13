Op-Ed: Resorts World New York City is a neighbor, an ally and a partner in Queens’ future

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

As president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation (GJDC), I have witnessed first-hand how responsible partnerships between businesses and the community can empower an area to reach its full potential. Since its establishment in 2011, Resorts World New York City has proven itself not just a key economic player in the area, but also a loyal ally to the Queens community.

The GJDC’s mission is to plan, promote and facilitate responsible development that revitalizes Jamaica and strengthens the region. This entails attracting sustainable growth and creating opportunities for our ethnically and economically diverse residents. Achieving this mission requires an ardent commitment from community partners and Resorts World has demonstrated such a commitment time and again.

Throughout our partnership, Resorts World has generously supported a variety of our programs and initiatives. They have helped local businesses grow and contribute to the economy, provided funding for incubator spaces, and fostered innovation and entrepreneurship. When disaster strikes, Resorts World has stepped up with contributions to the business disaster relief fund. Through the Good Neighbor Network, Resorts World has used its scale and resources to assist community groups in raising funds and connecting organizations with volunteers, supporters and those in need.

Last year, we honored Resorts World New York City as a community partner, a testament to the profound impact their partnership has had on GJDC’s mission. And that partnership extends beyond financial contributions. Whether it’s providing well-paying jobs to local residents, contributing to local charities or supporting our health institutions, Resorts World has shown that it values our people and our community.

When the COVID-19 pandemic gripped our city, Resorts World showed its true colors. They were quick to respond, providing thousands of meals for frontline workers and much-needed personal protective gear and equipment. This was not an isolated incident but a pattern of behavior that we have witnessed throughout their time in our community. It is not just a corporation; it is a neighbor, an ally and a partner.

A full-scale casino license for Resorts World would bring enormous potential economic benefits – increased revenue for public education, new well-paying jobs and an influx of tourism to our area. The economic implications are clear, but we see the potential for continued growth and collaboration that could further uplift our area, and we are excited about the future prospects this license could bring.

As New York City embarks on a new era of full-scale casino gaming, it is essential to remember the value of community partners like Resorts World. The state would do well to put their trust in a partner that has a proven track record of commitment to the community, robust economic contribution, and tangible local impact.

It is with pride and expectation that we support their application for a full-scale casino license. For the good of our community, our economy and our future, we stand with Resorts World New York City.

Justin Rodgers is president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corporation.