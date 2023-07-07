Punk punches man who asked him for directions at Broad Channel subway station: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly punched out a man asking him for directions at the Broad Channel subway station.

A man was attacked inside the Broad Channel subway station after he asked a young man for directions late last month, according to authorities.

Police from the 100th Precinct in Rockaway Beach and Transit District 23 are searching for the suspect who was standing on the platform of the station located at Noel and West Roads just before 5 p.m. on Friday, June 30. The 49-year-old victim approached him to make a transit inquiry while waiting for the A Train or the Rockaway Park Shuttle when the assailant punched him multiple times in his face and then ran out of the station.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for minor injuries, police said.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on July 7. He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, gray shorts and a dark headband or baseball cap with the word “Boo” in white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.