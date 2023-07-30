Victoria’s Secrets: A week of politics and great causes

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

It was most remarkable to go to the Hampton Synagogue in Westhampton Beach one day and hear Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speak and then former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on another speaking with the common thread of their undying support of Israel. I also attended Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s gala at The Muses before ending the weekend with Geraldo Rivera and friends hosting a fundraising party for Life’s WORC at my home. What a week it was!

DeSantis arrived on Friday wearing black cowboy boots and answered questions from Rabbi Marc Schneier on the dais. No one was able to ask the Florida governor questions, so the book banning program he supports statewide never came up.

My stepchildren live in Sarasota, Florida, and have a child in public school. They were shocked that DeSantis personally campaigned and came to Sarasota to support the school board members who support his book banning program — and they won!

Scary times we live in!

Then, Cuomo — looking fit and ready for his next career — said there is “a different kind of extremism in politics today.” He shared how the Trump era unleashed people’s hatred and encouraged them, by example, to verbalize it.

I was shocked to hear Cuomo say he was surprised how more politicians don’t fight the nine “progressives” — including New York Congress Members Alexandria-Ocasio Cortez and Jamaal Bowman — who have “stolen the Democratic Party.” This speaks to the politicians’ fear that they will be brought down at the polls by the progressives and their supporters.

I saw that myself when the well established Astoria Senator Michael Gianaris didn’t support Amazon building its headquarters in his district a few years ago because he feared Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s supporters would vote him out! He was more concerned with losing an election than the benefits for his constituents.

Our former governor spoke passionately about his mission to fight back for what the “real” progressive party was under the leadership of FDR, Teddy Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy.

Cuomo, as eloquent as ever, charged the standing room only crowd to lift our voices and stand united against antisemitism and all hate groups.

But the real message was we must all vote, speak out and be heard against those “progressives” who support antisemitism and lies about the Palestinians, spreading them from college campuses to Congress!

Then, on a lighter note, I joined Jean Shafiroff Saturday night, who was leading the efforts to raise money for the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation. It was a fun and meaningful night filled with generous people, like Josh Fox, who donated $50,000 to the cause.

Then, with the sun brilliantly and intensely shining — with not one cloud in the sky — my backyard was transformed and filled with supporters of Life’s WORC, the 501c3 organization I founded that serves children with autism and special needs in 50 group homes and day programs in the region.

With journalist/benefactor/philanthropist Geraldo Rivera welcoming guests, we greeted over 200 people, helping to bring awareness and financial support. Bill O’Reilly, who donated $25,000 to the cause, was introduced by WABC Radio’s John Catsimatidis and his stunning wife Margo, who also made a generous donation.

Life’s WORC Board President Lynne Koufakis and Development Director Tina Moreno created the memorable day.

Life’s WORC thanked Bill and Geraldo (who donated $50,000) with medals of honor as champions of the cause.

We were joined by Assemblywomen Rebecca Seawright and Jodi Giglio, who lead committees devoted to helping people with disabilities.

Mayor of Westhampton Beach Maria Moore, who is running for Southampton Town Supervisor, joined in the festivities, along with media stars Bill Ritter, Bill Boggs (now an author, who just released his latest book) and Chanell 11’s Marvin Scott.

Life’s WORC happily welcomed new friends to learn about our mission to open a Workforce Program to train and help clients on the spectrum to gain skills and be the most they can be!

The electric violinist, singer and DJ each brought wows from the crowd, which was gathered under a tent to protect them from the blazing sun.

It was an extraordinary day with powerful people enjoying each other’s company and learning about Life’s WORC. It doesn’t get better than that!