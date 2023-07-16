Victoria’s Secrets: A whirlwind week

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Living in Westhampton Beach is my “happy place” because of the great people I meet and the places I visit.

Holiday weeks seem to bring great fun and mine started at The Hampton Synagogue as Rabbi Marc Schneier welcomed Maria Moore, the mayor of Westhampton Beach who is running for Southampton Town Supervisor. She has led a remarkable “remake” of Westhampton Beach, so much so that when my friend Guy Clarke visited me, he said with a smile, “I didn’t recognize the town — what happened?”

What “happened” is the mayor! Under Maria’s leadership, the town has upgraded its sewers and buried electric cables, while the Main Street was repaved. But for me, the beautiful hanging flower baskets have completely transformed the town, adding charm to each downtown street.

It all happened under Maria’s leadership and now she is running to take the term limited Jay Schneiderman’s position. I wish her good luck!

As the joyous July 4 celebrations began with fireworks in town — and even at my across-the-canal neighbors’ home — it was an added treat to hear Yonatan Razel, an Israeli star, give a rocking performance at The Hampton Synagogue.

It’s also a tradition for Jerry and Carol Levin to hold a party at their beautiful Quiogue home. This time it was a fundraising party for Our Place.

For me, the biggest holiday week highlight was Geraldo Rivera’s 80th birthday party at the grand and stunning Canoe Place Inn on his July 4 birthday. He and his wife Erica brought together his large family (Geraldo’s dad was one of 17 children) and devoted friends.

Later in the week, Geraldo continued his birthday celebration at The Hampton Synagogue, where he shared why he left Fox News. When the producers asked him to leave “The Five” show and stay with Fox, he instead chose to resign.

Rabbi Schneier then told the large, overflowing audience that Moses was 80 when he led the Jewish people out of Egypt and lived to be 120. So we all wish that to Geraldo!

What a way to end a joyous, whirlwind week!