I joyously met Katie Couric at a fundraiser for Stony Brook Southampton Hospital held at the Maidstone Club.

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

When people ask me if I ever get tired of going to events, I always answer with a resounding “no!”

My life has been enriched by the people I meet, and as a “free bird widow,” I’m free to go — and I love going!

This week was one packed with meeting wonderful and interesting people. The story can be told in photos, so here they are!